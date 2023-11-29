Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Grad Korcula

Commercial real estate in Grad Korcula, Croatia

3 properties total found
Other 31 room with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
Other 31 room with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
€2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Commercial in cara, Croatia
Commercial
cara, Croatia
Area 16 000 m²
Korcula - Smokvica. Agricultural land - forest, 16.000m2 located along the road, 2 km from t…
€225,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 room in Pupnat, Croatia
Manufacture 1 room
Pupnat, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
€150,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir