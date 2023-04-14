Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Lida District, Belarus

Lida
1
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehousein Lida, Belarus
Warehouse
Lida, Belarus
800 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,385
For sale storage space in the royal village for your business: 500 sq.m., a usable area of 5…

Properties features in Lida District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir