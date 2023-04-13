Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Hradno, Belarus

45 properties total found
Office 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 026 m² Number of floors 3
€ 254,606
The administrative-warehouse complex consists of 3 separate capital buildings: 1.Warehouse b…
Office 2 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 198 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 174,200
Two combined rooms are for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very …
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
79 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 69,835
Placement for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very center of Gro…
Office 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 62,742
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Office 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 39,100
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Office 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 69 m² Number of floors 2
€ 62,742
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
43 m² Number of floors 2
€ 39,100
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Office 2 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 198 m² Number of floors 1
€ 174,200
Two combined rooms are for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very …
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,835
Placement for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very center of Gro…
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
516 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 421,873
Non-residential premises for sale in a three-story building located on the second, third flo…
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
53 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3
Office space and warehouse with an area of 52.6 sq.m. The area of the office is 27.6 sq.m., …
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
612 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3
The total area of the building is 611.9 sq.m. + area 0.4565 ha. Purpose - Administrative bui…
Office 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 219 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 140,942
For rent / for sale a retail space of 219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRe…
Office 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 219 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4
For rent a retail space of 219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Office 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 219 m² Number of floors 3
€ 140,942
For sale a retail space of 219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Office 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 9
Rent. Commercial office on Titova St., 14. Shopping, office space on the ground floor with a…
Office 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 186,408
Sale. Commercial office on Titova St., 14. Shopping, office space on the ground floor with a…
Office 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 8
For rent administrative premises on Dzerzhinsky street 125 B. The facility is located in the…
Office 9 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 9 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
9 Number of rooms 1 bath 138 m² Number of floors 1
€ 5
Office 6 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 6 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 3
€ 8
Office 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 0
Office 5 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 5 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 58,196
Office 7 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 7 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
7 Number of rooms 533 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 359,176
Location: Grodno, st. Mostovaya, 39 ( the building of the former Moravian Palace ), the hist…
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
533 m² Number of floors 4
€ 359,176
Location: Grodno, st. Mostovaya, 39 ( the building of the former Moravian Palace ), the hist…
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
159 m² Number of floors 2
€ 6
For rent administrative premises on the street. M. Gorky, 91B with a total area of 158.7 sq.…
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 9
For rent administrative premises on Dzerzhinsky street 125 A. The facility is located in a v…
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
55 m² Number of floors 1
€ 9
For rent administrative premises on Dzerzhinsky street 125 A. The facility is located in a v…
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
930 m² Number of floors 2
€ 10
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
582 m² Number of floors 4
€ 7
The building is located in the city center, there are elevators, a bathroom. All communicati…
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
5 296 m² Number of floors 3
€ 100,024
Rä umlichkeit at the entrance to the central market in Grodno: Sale and rent: We sell p…

