Commercial real estate in Barysaw District, Belarus

Shopin Barysaw, Belarus
Shop
Barysaw, Belarus
170 m²
€ 21,732
For sale plot with foundation for the construction of the store. Good location in a new prom…
Commercial 2 roomsin Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,184
For sale 2 capital garages combined into one large garage, near the general in the Code of C…
Commercialin Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial
Barysaw, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 96 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 60,924
For sale room for office, shop, beauty salon, service sector. In the center of. Borisova, in…
Officein Barysaw, Belarus
Office
Barysaw, Belarus
202 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 27,279
On sale is the administrative premises located on Demina Street. For sale floor with separat…
Shopin Barysaw, Belarus
Shop
Barysaw, Belarus
62 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 95,477
Office, shop and cafe on Revolution Avenue Address: g. Borisov, Prospect Revolution, d. 36 …
Commercialin Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial
Barysaw, Belarus
19 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,455
Brick garage for sale. Garage Cooperative & laquo; Midas & raquo;. Garage with a pit and cel…
Commercialin Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial
Barysaw, Belarus
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,117
Shop 2 roomsin Barysaw, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 300 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 172,768
We offer for the acquisition of administrative premises in the center of. Borisova. The room…
Warehousein Vuhly, Belarus
Warehouse
Vuhly, Belarus
1 379 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Sale of a warehouse building in Borisov We offer a production and warehouse building in the …
Commercial real estatein Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Barysaw, Belarus
9 Number of rooms 617 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 281,885
Commercialin Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial
Barysaw, Belarus
36 m² 1 Floor
€ 4,092
Capital brick factory for sale, Midas district. Garage size 3.20 * 6.80 . Ceiling height 2.2…
Restaurantin Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant
Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 6,365
Sales pavilion & nbsp; (he worked as a cafe) & nbsp; and two gazebos on the premises, 25 acr…
Manufacturein Barysaw, Belarus
Manufacture
Barysaw, Belarus
448 m² Number of floors 4
€ 26,083
Commercialin Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial
Barysaw, Belarus
102 m²
€ 18,186
Ready Business, Borisov, ul. Demina, house 39Ploslad 101.6 m & sup2;, block, heating, electr…

