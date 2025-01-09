Club house Elite Nesebar

The new building from the builder for year-round use! No more than five minutes minutes from a beautiful beach and in a perfect location! No maintenance fee!!! There are five floors + one basement floor. 20 apartments, 20 parking spaces, 20 warehouses. The building has one entrance and one high-quality elevator will be installed. The building is designed and built in accordance with the new standards and requirements introduced from April 2024, taking into account all current environmental, technical and regulatory requirements. These include, among other things, minimum dimensions of doors, width of corridors, staircases and balconies, including for access by people with reduced mobility. The building is designed in accordance with all standards and requirements for maximum energy efficiency. In addition, upon signing a preliminary contract, it is possible to order the installation of electric underfloor heating. High-quality joinery (windows) from the well-known manufacturer Rehau with high-energy glass. The building is made of monolithic concrete, the partition walls are made of Porotherm bricks. The building is delivered completely finished (turnkey), and no plasterboard will be used during the finishing works in the premises (apartments). High quality plastered walls and ceiling will be painted, laminate and terracotta on the floor. The apartments have completed entrance and interior doors, sanitary units and bathrooms.) Within the project, installations for air conditioning systems will be prepared. For waterproofing, modern solutions from companies such as Gemini PGR, Pegasus Spot vapor removal membrane and bitumen waterproofing Gemini P will be used. The building will be equipped with a security system with a combined lock, facade lighting.