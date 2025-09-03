Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Znamienski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 511 m² in Stradziec, Belarus
Restaurant 511 m²
Stradziec, Belarus
Area 511 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is specialized for catering with hotel rooms and a shop in the property in Ag. …
$360,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go