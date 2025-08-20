Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ziembinski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
A residential house is for sale in the village of Polyany, Zembinsky S/S (4 km. from Zembin …
$14,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go