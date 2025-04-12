Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zuhavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
"House Under the Sky"In the picturesque village of Priluki, in the arms of the Grodno region…
$27,000
Leave a request
House in Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Noble house in classical English style, next to Gp. The world is in Priluki. Grodno region.,…
$27,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zuhavicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes