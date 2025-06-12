Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Zdanovicy, Belarus

3 properties total found
Shop 1 308 m² in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Shop 1 308 m²
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
Multifunctional room c/s Zhdanovichsky, Zarechna Street, 1B Area: 1,308.1 m2 The tenant does…
Price on request
Commercial property 1 308 m² in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Commercial property 1 308 m²
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
multifunctional premises s/s Zhdanovichi, st. Zarechny, 1B area: 300 m2 - 1,308.1 m2 t…
Price on request
Shop 36 m² in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Shop 36 m²
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
Rental of premises (office, services) with a total area of 42m2 on Parkovaya Street, 1D hous…
Price on request
