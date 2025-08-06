Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Monthly rent of warehouses in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Warehouse 412 m² in Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Warehouse 412 m²
Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
A room of 412.4 m2 is rented in a building built in 2025 with good repairs. Located 3 km fro…
$1,825
per month
Warehouse 100 m² in Ratamka, Belarus
Warehouse 100 m²
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Warehouse for rent in ag. Ratomka 230 m2 The building is located near a transport interchang…
Price on request
