  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zanaracki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Zanaracki selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage in Zanarac, Belarus
Cottage
Zanarac, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Modern cozy smart home away from the bustle of the city in ag. Narrative.Smart home system: …
$100,000
House in Zanaracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zanaracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
I bring to your attention a profitable offer – A house located in a picturesque corner of na…
$6,600
