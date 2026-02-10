Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zalieski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Zalesse, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zalesse, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy 2-room apartment Zalesye. ❤️ 2-room apartment 49.1 sq.m. in Zalesye, PVC windows, glaze…
$24,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Properties features in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus

