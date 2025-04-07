Show property on map Show properties list
House in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale in ST Forest 1992, Stolbtsovsky district.The house was built in 2002. The total are…
$19,890
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A house for sale in Ag. Sloboda. On a high foundation, a wooden house was built, with an are…
$16,500
House in Zajamnaje, Belarus
House
Zajamnaje, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with   a plot 20 cells: Stolbtsovsky district, Devamny section of 20 acres, is in …
$21,000
House in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
For sale a cozy house with furniture for year-round living in Otseda, 59 km from Moscow Ring…
$37,000
House in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale a residential house at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, ag. Zayamn…
$30,000
House in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
House for sale on the outskirts of Columns ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious land plot and garag…
$32,900
