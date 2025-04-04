Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zagorodskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Zagorodskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Zagorodskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Farm near Vyaz, Pinsky district. For various activities, such as a house in the village with…
$12,900
House in Kamen, Belarus
House
Kamen, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale a good house of timber, total S = 53 m2! Everything except the timber is made of ne…
$16,000
