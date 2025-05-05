Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vysokaye
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Vysokaye, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 832 m² in Vysokaye, Belarus
Manufacture 832 m²
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 832 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial - warehouse building in ownership in. High Kamenetsky district with a total area …
$170,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go