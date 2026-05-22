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  3. Voranava District
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Residential properties with garden for sale in Voranava District, Belarus

;
Radun
8
Voranava
5
Radunski sielski Saviet
3
11 properties total found
House in Bolcisski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bolcisski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
The house in Peles is spacious, nature and an ideal place to live. For sale wooden house in …
$3,500
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in Radun, Belarus
Radun, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Half of the house is for sale in the urban village of Radun in the Voronovsky district, 25 k…
$15,500
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House in Voranava, Belarus
House
Voranava, Belarus
Area 113 m²
Spacious house with a large plot in G.P. Voronovo - for a comfortable life and rest! For sal…
$31,500
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House in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Cozy house for sale in Vashkeli, Voronovsky district! A solid wooden house with a total area…
$6,900
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House in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
Spacious brick house surrounded by nature. We offer for sale a cozy, strong house in the pic…
$12,900
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House in Bieniakoni, Belarus
House
Bieniakoni, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale a cozy brick house in ag. Benyakoni, Voronov district! Total area: 68 m2 - Living a…
$14,900
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GrekodomGrekodom
House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 98 m²
A cozy house for sale in G.P. Radun, Voronovsky district on Dzerzhinsky Street. Convenient l…
$21,500
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House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 118 m²
A share of the house is for sale in GP. Radun of Voronov district. Great option for a big fa…
$18,300
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House in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
I will sell a house in the village of Pashkovichi, Voronovsky district, 20 km from Lida! - T…
$6,500
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House in Zyrmunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zyrmunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale a cozy residential house in the village of Zalessky. An ideal place for those who d…
$9,000
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House in Voranava, Belarus
House
Voranava, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Brick two-storey house in G.P. Voronovo - comfort and space for the whole family! Total area…
$25,000
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Property types in Voranava District

houses

Properties features in Voranava District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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