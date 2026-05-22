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  3. Voranava District
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  5. Garage

Residential properties with garage for sale in Voranava District, Belarus

;
Radun
8
Voranava
5
Radunski sielski Saviet
3
9 properties total found
House in Voranava, Belarus
House
Voranava, Belarus
Area 74 m²
A share in the House in Voronovo for Victory is sold. The total area of 74.4 square meters, …
$30,000
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House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 144 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious residential house of attic type with its own territory…
$45,318
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in Radun, Belarus
Radun, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Half of the house is for sale in the urban village of Radun in the Voronovsky district, 25 k…
$15,500
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
House in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Cozy house for sale in Vashkeli, Voronovsky district! A solid wooden house with a total area…
$6,900
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House in Voranava, Belarus
House
Voranava, Belarus
Area 198 m²
Spacious brick house for sale in G.P. Voronovo, 24 Bright Street. Ideal for those looking fo…
$110,000
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House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 98 m²
A cozy house for sale in G.P. Radun, Voronovsky district on Dzerzhinsky Street. Convenient l…
$21,500
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 118 m²
A share of the house is for sale in GP. Radun of Voronov district. Great option for a big fa…
$18,300
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House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Cozy brick house for sale in a quiet place in the center of the village of Radun, at Per. So…
$14,500
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House in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
I will sell a house in the village of Pashkovichi, Voronovsky district, 20 km from Lida! - T…
$6,500
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Property types in Voranava District

houses

Properties features in Voranava District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
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