Monthly rent of shops in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Shop 127 m² in Myory, Belarus
Shop 127 m²
Myory, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
Historical city center. A separate building on the central square. A new power supply line h…
$499
per month
Shop 681 m² in Dzisna, Belarus
Shop 681 m²
Dzisna, Belarus
Area 681 m²
Floor 1/1
A separate building, in the center, next to a bus station for intercity routes. Ramp. Good a…
$999
per month
