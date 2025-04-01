Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Vitebsk District, Belarus

Cottage in Varonauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Varonauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 210 m²
An unfinished canned capital structure is sold in the Crows. The entrance is asphalt. Separa…
$58,000
Cottage in Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale a cozy cottage by the lake in the picturesque village of Gorodnyany! We offer you a…
$145,000
Cottage in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
A new house for sale in Shapury, almost ready to live. 3 bedrooms, the hall is combined with…
$72,000
Cottage in Alhova, Belarus
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
Area 359 m²
For sale cottage in Olgovo, with a total area of 358.6 square meters. Good access all year r…
$250,000
Properties features in Vitebsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
