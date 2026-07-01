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Offices for Sale in Viliejka, Belarus

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Office 49 m² in Viliejka, Belarus
Office 49 m²
Viliejka, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
Address: Minsk region, Vileika Stakhanovskaya str., 215/K, V, D, A, F, EArea: 49.2 - 1,223.5…
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