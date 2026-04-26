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Cottages for sale in Vietrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Vietrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Vietrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Our facility is located on the shore of a unique reservoir. Lake Navletskoe is famous for th…
$195,000
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