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Residential properties for sale in Vietrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage in Vietrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Vietrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Our facility is located on the shore of a unique reservoir. Lake Navletskoe is famous for th…
$195,000
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Properties features in Vietrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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