Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vierdamicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Vierdamicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vierdamicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vierdamicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a good village house in ag. Great Village, Grodno region, Svisloch district.A flat,…
$5,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vierdamicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes