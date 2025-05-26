Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Manufacture 1 640 m² in Zytomlia, Belarus
Manufacture 1 640 m²
Zytomlia, Belarus
Area 1 640 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a former school building. d. Zhitomlya, st. School 6B. ( 18 km from Grodno ) Land…
$57,000
