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Houses with garden for sale in Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
On sale a residential house at the address Polberg, 18 (Novogrudok district). The house is w…
$11,851
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House in Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
On sale a residential house at the address Polberg, 18 (Novogrudok district). The house is w…
$11,851
Leave a request
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