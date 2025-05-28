Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Commercial property 518 m² in Astasyna, Belarus
Commercial property 518 m²
Astasyna, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 518 m²
Floor 2/2
Prepared business-functioning paid fishing. A place with great potential to implement your i…
$33,500
