Houses with garden for sale in Vienzaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
Lot 8679. Call for more detailed information Are you looking for a good location for busines…
$81,800
House in Dziescanka, Belarus
House
Dziescanka, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
It is offered for sale a new apartment building of 85% readiness, located in a picturesque c…
$57,000
3 bedroom house in Babruysk, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a wooden house lined with brick, located on Koltsov Street._______________The to…
$20,000
Cottage in Salihorsk, Belarus
Cottage
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 306 m²
Sale of preserved two-storey cottage 306 m2! ❤️ For sale is an incredibly spacious cottage u…
$74,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Cottage in Biahomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Biahomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
For sale a residential house in a picturesque location, commissioned in 2022. Two floors. T…
$65,000
House in Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 257 m²
For sale two fully finished houses with a plot in Kolodishchi P.!The plot area is 15 acres. …
$460,000
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/9
1-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ Bright one-bedroom apartment with a functional a…
$42,500
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
House in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
House for sale for year-round living! ❤️Urgently sold two-level house for year-round living …
$89,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
House in Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
To your attention - a dacha is sold in Svisloch-Sad, it is 30 km. from Minsk Pukhovichi dire…
$37,500
Cottage in Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
Cottage
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
Area 243 m²
Exclusive! Your family paradise is 10 minutes from Minsk! Sale of a luxurious two-storey ma…
$205,000
1 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
Warm one-bedroom apartment in Jodino! Address: Zhodino, Gagarina St., 8 - The total area of …
$30,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
4 room apartment in Polatsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
A modern place for a comfortable life - a 4-room apartment! Very bright apartment with exce…
$34,500
Properties features in Vienzaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

