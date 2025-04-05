Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vienzaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Vienzaviec, Belarus
House
Vienzaviec, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A solid village house for sale in ag. Venzovets, Grodno region, Dyatlovsky district. Resort …
$6,200
Properties features in Vienzaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
