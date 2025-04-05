Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Vienzaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 21/21
Apartment for sale in the new quarter of South America. The house is rented. Luxury free pla…
$119,000
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy four-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Smorgony! ❤️This bright and spacious a…
$34,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/4
Do you have impeccable taste and appreciate quality and sophistication in the interior? Are …
$159,000
House in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
House in Lankovschina ❤️ Nice house with a large plot in the village of Lankivshchyna! Addre…
$7,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 15/15
Species apartment for sale with renovation in the most prestigious quarter of Megapolis. Eur…
$129,000
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/9
3-bedroom apartment with excellent renovation ❤️ For sale a cozy three-bedroom apartment wit…
$66,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale one-room apartment on the street Krasnoarmeyskaya on the 4th floor of a brick house…
$14,500
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 11/12
Apartment near the metro "Kovalskaya Sloboda", spacious kitchen, high (2.7) ceilings, floors…
$114,900
4 room apartment in Kopisca, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 8/8
In New Borovaya there are many good apartments, and ideal ones - units! We present to your a…
$149,900
3 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with designer renovation in townhouse.❤️ A cozy apartment in a townhouse with all …
$115,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 8/9
2-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ Apartment in the heart of the city! Address: Bor…
$38,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 63 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house in an ecologically clean area, which will be the…
$12,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

