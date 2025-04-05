Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vienzaviecki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vienzaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vienzaviec, Belarus
House
Vienzaviec, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A solid village house for sale in ag. Venzovets, Grodno region, Dyatlovsky district. Resort …
$6,200
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vienzaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes