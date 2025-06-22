Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Vawkavysk, Belarus

Office 17 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Office 17 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Number of floors 1
A small separate building in the city center. Rent and brings income, provide services to th…
$29,500
Shop 70 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Shop 70 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is on the central market, ready for use, there is a large parking, there is a c…
$18,500
Commercial property 218 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Commercial property 218 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
The premises are leased to the medical center Maxmed and the laboratory Sinlab, which are cu…
Price on request
Shop 131 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Shop 131 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located opposite the entrance to the central market. Nearby parking. The bui…
$49,500
Commercial property 217 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Commercial property 217 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/5
The premises are leased to the Maxmed medical center and the Sinlab laboratory, which are cu…
$210,000
Shop 130 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Shop 130 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is located opposite the entrance to the central market. Parking nearby. The bui…
$15,117
