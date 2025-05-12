Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Vaskavicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage 10 bedrooms in Vaskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Vaskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 469 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a promising object on the shore of the lake. There's a forest around, a lake. It is…
$280,000
Properties features in Vaskavicki selski Savet, Belarus

