Houses for sale in Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Land for sale with house in d. Rudka.   Vitebsk region, Postavsky district, 177 km from MKAD…
$7,500
House in Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
A solid house in a picturesque GP is proposed. Voropaevo.   Vitebsk region, Podavsky distric…
$4,000
Properties features in Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
