Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Valievacski sielski Saviet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
$11,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes