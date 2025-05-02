Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Usazski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Usyazh, Belarus
Cottage
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 198 m²
The house was commissioned in 2024.The roof is soft shingles. Walls - gas silicate blocks-40…
$149,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go