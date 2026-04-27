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Warehouses for sale in Urecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Warehouse 693 m² in Urecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 693 m²
Urecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 693 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale vegetable storage building in Gp. Urechye-2 of the Luban district.The total area of…
$40,000
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