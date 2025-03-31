Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Urecki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Urecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Urecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Urecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
Main characteristics:Location: The apartment is located in the picturesque and cozy village …
$13,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Darasino, Belarus
3 room apartment
Darasino, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in a two-storey house on the first floor for renovation. …
$4,400
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Urecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes