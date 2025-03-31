Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ulukauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Biarozki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Biarozki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with a large room - 20.4 sq.m and kitchen -12 sq.m There is a loggia, with a conv…
$25,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes