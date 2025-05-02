Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Traccakouski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room apartment in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
6 room apartment
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale ready-made operating business, a whole property complex in 5 km from Lida. A large …
$300,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go