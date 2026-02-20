Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cierachouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Cierachouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Cierachouka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cierachouka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
3-room apartment in the heart of Terekhovka. The apartment is in good condition, double-glaz…
$20,339
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cierachouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go