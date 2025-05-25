Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Telminski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Telmy 2, Belarus
Cottage
Telmy 2, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Object Code 11125: Buying this object You're not paying the agency a commission! We will hel…
$138,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Lot 8221. Sale of a cottage in the suburbs of Brest Call for more detailed information On sa…
$145,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go