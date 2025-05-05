Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Cieliachanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Celahany, Belarus
House
Celahany, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Very comfortable and cozy house for sale in the center of the city. Telehans.The total area …
$25,000
3 room house in Celahany, Belarus
3 room house
Celahany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an isolated half of a house with a land plot of 5.24 acres in the urban settleme…
$29,990
