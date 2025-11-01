Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Talski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Talski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kasciuki, Belarus
House
Kasciuki, Belarus
Area 53 m²
$28,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Talski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go