Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Syckauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Syckauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Syckauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Syckauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the village of Tivnovichi (Sychkovsky village council), only 6 km from the…
$34,900
Leave a request
House in Syckauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Syckauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
House for sale in the village of Tivnovichi (Sychkovsky village council), only 6 km from the…
$34,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Syckauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes