Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Swislatsch
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Swislatsch, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Swislatsch, Belarus
Cottage
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 169 m²
It is a very comfortable house from which you do not want to leave. Svisloch, Youth House 8 …
$145,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go