Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svislac
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Svislac, Belarus

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 708 m² in Svislac, Belarus
Office 708 m²
Svislac, Belarus
Area 708 m²
For sale is a building with an area of 708.1 m2, located on a plot of 0.804 hectares. in Svi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go