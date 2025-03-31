Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svirski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Svirski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Svir, Belarus
House
Svir, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale unique Manor for sale!  Myadel district, Svir village, Naberezhnaya village.   Nati…
$420,000
House in Svir, Belarus
House
Svir, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A plot of land for sale in Gp. Svir, on the street Soviet, 58.The plot of 12 acres in the ri…
$4,000
Properties features in Svirski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
