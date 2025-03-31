Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svirski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Svirski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Svir, Belarus
4 room apartment
Svir, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 335 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale unique Manor for sale! Myadel district, Svir village, Naberezhnaya village. Nationa…
$420,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Svirski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes