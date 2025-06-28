Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svietlahorsk
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Svietlahorsk, Belarus

1 property total found
Warehouse 1 776 m² in Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 776 m²
Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 776 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is for sale, at the address of Svetlogorsk, 12 Parichskaya str., which consists…
$230,000
