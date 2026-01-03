Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svietlahorsk
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Svietlahorsk, Belarus

сommercial properties
3
1 property total found
Shop 90 m² in Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Shop 90 m²
Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale commercial premises located at the address: Gomel region, Svetlogorsk, Internationa…
$29,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go